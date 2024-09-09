Uganda Airlines to start flights into Zim 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Uganda Airlines expects connecting flights between and Entebbe and Harare to drive growth in bilateral trade (File Picture)

MichaelTome

Business Reporter

UGANDA Airlines says it will start plying the Harare-Entebbe route from the 25th of this month following growth in air transport demand between the two countries.

It is expected that frequent flights between the two destinations will stimulate bilateral trade.

The route sees up to 9 000 passengers travel between the two destinations, with the volume expected to grow.

Although Harare is the immediate target route, Uganda Airlines also intends to service the Entebbe-Lusaka-Bulawayo and Entebbe-Lusaka-Victoria Falls routes.

According to Uganda Airlines the company will also tap into the heavy traffic between Zimbabwe and Zambia through flights.

Harare Entebbe tickets will cost between US$500 and US$600 return.

Venturing into the Zimbabwe route is part of Uganda Airlines’ broader plan to expand its route network into the region.

Be sides passengers, the airline is also looking at cargo transportation given the volume of cargo between the two destinations.

More than 20 foreign airlines are flying into Zimbabwe, largely attracted by growing passenger numbers to and from the destination, a growing economy, peace and tranquility, vibrant tourism and the Government’s open skies policy.

Some of the international airlines servicing Zimbabwe include Ethiopian Airways, South African Airways, Qatar, Emirates, Kenya Airways, Euro Wings, Ba Comair, Air Link, Rwanda Air, Air Tanzania, Malawi Airways Fastjet and Mark Air.

Inan interview, Uganda Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Adedayo Olawuyi said this route connection will also boost trade between the two destinations.

He said this would increase tourism inflows between the two countries as they are both endowed with tourist attractions.

Plans are already afoot to partner with travel agencies to promote this route locally.

“The airline will start with four flights, which will cover Entebbe-Lusaka, Lusaka-Harare, Lusaka-Harareand then Lusaka Entebbe.

The intention of this is to serve the market between Entebe and Harare because there is no direct link between the countries as of now.

“By doing this we are hopeful that we will be able to stimulate trade between the two countries because a link in air transport is one of the things that grow economies .

That is where Uganda airline is coming, to bridge the gap,” said Mr Olawuyi.

Before the end of the year Uganda Airlines will start flights to China and London,bridging the gap between the East and West. He said Zimbabwe used to have about 44 airlines, which indicated the huge potential in the Zimbabwean market.

Mr Olawuyi said Uganda Airlines did not face many logistical challenges insetting up the route as the government made the process easy.

He noted that they are not only looking at passengers but also cargo, making the routes profitable in the long run for the national carrier.

“By having direct flights we can now start tosend agricultural and mining products and whatever that can be exported building trade between the two countries.”

“As we are connecting passengers from Harare to Uganda we will also be able to connect to other destinations, as the Uganda Airline currently flies to 13 destinations including Dubai and next we are opening another route to Abuja.”

Mr Olawuyi said they are looking at breaking even in the first 18 months of operating the new routes.

“The addition of the route should bring us an increase to the revenue we are getting today,” he said.