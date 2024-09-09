Source: It was hard to get Zim licence: Starlink –Newsday Zimbabwe

Starlink, which aims to provide high-speed internet to remote regions, announced over the weekend that it was now available in the country.

Starlink, the satellite internet division of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has revealed that it was difficult to obtain an operating licence in the country exposing government bureaucracy that often stifles innovation and progress.

Starlink, which aims to provide high-speed internet to remote regions, announced over the weekend that it was now available in the country.

SpaceX global licensing and market activation director Ryan Goodnight said it was difficult to get the licence because of the country’s complex and opaque regulatory framework.

“This country launch is personal for me. Great effort by my team to persevere through a difficult and complex licensing and activation effort! Welcome to the Starlink family Zimbabwe,” he posted on X.

A senior official from the Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services ministry admitted that the licensing process was “complicated and cumbersome”.

The official pointed to outdated regulations and the need for multiple clearances from different ministries as the primary reasons for the prolonged process.

Further complicating matters was government concern over Starlink’s potential to disrupt the local telecommunications market.

Zimbabwe’s telecoms industry is dominated by a few key players and the introduction of Starlink’s low-cost, high-speed internet service poses a threat to existing monopolies.

There were also concerns about national security.

Given that Starlink’s satellites will provide internet coverage across the entire country, some officials feared that this could lead to issues related to data sovereignty and control over the nation’s digital infrastructure.

This prompted further delays as Starlink was required to address these security concerns.

High speed internet is pegged at US$50 a month, plus US$350 for a setup kit.

The company’s website shows it is doing direct sales to customers who must pay US$23 for shipping.

Customers who opt for the Starlink Mini, ideal for basic internet use and smaller households but with a cap of 100Mbps compared to the standard package with speeds of up to 200Mbps, will pay US$200 for the set-up kit and a monthly subscription of US$30.