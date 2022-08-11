Source: UK based Zimbabwean appointed magistrate – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

UNITED Kingdom based Zimbabwean, Codilia Gapare has been appointed to the Justice of the Peace of England and Wales with effect from July 28.

The Justice of the Peace is a local magistrate empowered chiefly to administer criminal or civil justice cases.

A justice of the peace may, in some jurisdictions, also administer oaths and perform marriages.