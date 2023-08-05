UK bursts with Zimbabwean pride as ZimFest brings people together

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

When exploring London, you will come across lots of excitement by chance, so try to take everything in rather than just rushing around to all of the major tourist haunts.” once said British business magnet and commercial astronaut Richard Branson.

It is true that the vibe of London as a city is captivating and it can be both fast-paced and rushed but still has the calmness that would attract any big-city person.

A month after United States songstress Beyonce Knowles staged her ‘Renaissance Tour’, London, in fact, England was the home of entertainment henceforth, pressure was among those to follow.

Well outside Francophone Africa, rarely will you find an African community in a single European country, at once, in such numbers, in a reunion of pomp and fanfare away from the motherland.

That’s one of the reasons that make Zimbabwe a unique country on this continent, as at least 10 000 nationals thronged Hertfordshire County Showground in England for the Zimbabwe Music Festival (ZimFest) UK Live festival – bringing nostalgia, warmth, and oneness among Zimbos so many miles away from home.

The new wave of immigration to the UK saw family and friends who had last seen each other in flesh for years reunite in a celebration of life, and Zimbabwean-hood.

It was a truly beautiful crowd: young, old, both sexes and children. All dressed up for the occasion at St Alban’s and dancing away to Zimbabwe’s finest music for the 8th edition, even though organisers said they have been holding such feat for the past 22 years.

Even the unpredictable UK weather did not deter fashionistas, groupies, and weirdos to clad in their less-is-more outfits.

Colours all over, decorated, representing the Zimbabwean flag, somehow the happiness was more like the fans were celebrating Independence Day but alas it was a festival.

It was not just music in the offing, but there was plenty to like and enjoy, the cool ambiance, the food, and merry-making.

Back home, braai is almost a staple and it was the same during the hugely attended ZimFest Live festival.

By the way, a survey by Yours Truly revealed that the Zimbabwean diaspora community hardly finds time to gather because of tight work schedules, shifts as they call it, especially among the new arrivals who got their breakthrough via the healthcare service.

But even they couldn’t miss this shindig!

Energy was high on and off the stage with revellers enjoying the festivities from dusk until dawn.

The two-day fiesta was a success, despite last day, the rains disturbed the festival pattern as few then attended the last hurdle.

While politics almost always divides people, the ZimFest UK Live was the much-needed antidote to bring together Zimbabweans across the political divide.

Such was a rare sight in the UK where the majority of people are seen as sympathetic to the opposition.

Added to the pomp and zest, was a stellar line-up of performances by Zimbabwean artistes ranging across genres such as Jiti, Afropop, Afro-contemporary, dancehall, hip-hop, Afro-fusion, and Amapiano.

On the bill were the likes of Tocky Vibes, Freeman HKD, Killer T, Baba Harare, Holy 10, Feli Nandi, Berita, Kae Chaps, ShaSha, Musa Keys, Stunner, Saintfloew, ExQ, Crooger, Kikky, and DJ Tamuka among others who put up scintillating performances.

Not to be left out were the exhibition stalls by Zimbabweans from food to fashion, it was more like you are in Mbare as everything was found under one roof.

While the ZimFest has come and gone, it left fond memories for those who attended. Indeed, the UK is becoming a second home of note to Zimbabweans!

But here is the insight into the festival as the organisers, shared their vision and story with The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle.

First thing first!

The most important element of a festival is safety.

It was safe as a house as revellers felt at home.

Festival spokesperson Jan Paul Weaper (Redcliff Management spokesperson) said the motivation behind ZimFest UK Live is about the love of being Zimbabwean.

“We love Zimbabwean music — and strongly believe that Zimbabwe’s dynamic, creative, and growing artistic talent deserves to be showcased and celebrated the world over,” he said.

“We love the Zimbabwean people — and there are few opportunities where we can get together as a community, reminisce, sing, and dance in celebration of our culture”.

Weaper said the music festival, has been running for 22 years, and this year was attended by approximately 10,000 people.

“In a crowded festival marketplace, Zimfest Live has found its niche and brought music fans from across the world to celebrate the power of music, art, entrepreneurship, and culture.

It was evident that we set out to give festival-goers more than just music, but an all-inclusive experience over two days.”

“With the introduction of the Shisha lounge and Sky Terrace lounge, it was the festival’s way of showing how far they have come to cater to their audience. While there may be a few lessons to be learned for the future, the new additions showed potential,” he explained.

The vibrant and always-on-point spokesperson said the festival has become one of the largest and most loved African festivals, bringing amazing music and a great party atmosphere.

“This year we set out to make the festival larger and different. Working with our sponsors and partners, we changed the format to allow our audience to experience an event that went beyond just music but that showcased creativity, innovation, and talent across the board,”.

“The turnout year was phenomenal and we are thrilled to have had a sold out event. As we continue to expand the scope of the festival, we want to ensure that it remains a space that is accessible, inclusive, and embodies the very best talent Southern Africa has to offer both on a local and international scale.”

On the stage, the performers were the life of the party

“This is one area ZimFest Live always gets right is the entertainment. This year’s line-up was carefully selected using feedback from previous and prospective attendees. Judging from the crowd’s reaction, every artist was well received,” cited Weaper.

The sound and stage management was on point and if there was an Oscar for sound production at a festival, they could have been in the running.

Weaper added that relatively new to the music scene, Kae Chaps made his debut appearance at the festival.

“As far as introductions go, he did a solid job and we can expect more from him in the future. Feli Nandi joined a long list of talented women this year and also gave a breathtaking performance, adding variety to the lineup.”

“Holy Ten had the crowds roaring. If receiving a wad of money from a fan in the crowd is a sign of a good performance, then the 24-year-old Harare rapper gave them a performance worth splurging for.”

It would be myopic if we don’t talk of the ‘‘queen of soul’’

Truly, Berita serenaded the crowd. The ‘‘Conquering Spirit’’ singer is a seasoned festival entertainer, having performed at festivals that include Bayimba International Festival and the Cape Town Jazz Festival, and her first appearance at ZimFest was no different.

Performing with Zimbabwean band, Shabach, she created an exclusive playlist for ZimFest which included her latest track Ndicel’ikiss (Can I have a kiss), Thandolwethu (Our Love), and Pakhama Africa (Arise Africa).

She said: “This was my first performance at ZimFest and I wanted it to be amazing and to make people feel good. It was an interactive show and I had a great crowd to perform for.”

Jumping to the Amapiano bliss, in recent years, amapiano has fast become one of the most popular genres to come out of South Africa. From the townships of Pretoria and Johannesburg, right onto the international scene, it is evident that its global footprint is a result of some of its superstars who are making waves across the music spectrum.

If ever there was a show where you got three for the price of one, the Piano Republik stage delivered that and more.

With ShaSha, Musa Keys, and Kabza De Small featuring front and center in the evening slot, the iconic red tent was abuzz.

ShaSha kicked off the evening show with a stunning performance of her much-loved songs, giving revellers a glimpse of what international virtuosos Musa Keys and Kabza De Small had in store. Both artistes explored amapiano in every way possible — from minimal instrumentals to intense vibes — they rounded off an incredible first day!

Not one but two!

With a surprise addition of a second day, a more intimate crowd turned out to watch ExQ, Saintfloew, Stunner, Kikky, and Crooger.

If this was the party after the main party, then there was no other place to be than nestled in the heart of St Albans, despite the rain. This was a promising sign of where the festival could be headed in the future.

Who knows, this could be the African version of Glastonbury we have all been waiting for.

Traffic delays are inevitable

Unfortunately attending a major event will always result in traffic delays and congestion.

“Like every year, ZimFest Live has experienced long exit times but what we need to realise is that this is often not in anyone’s control and is unlikely to ever change given the magnitude of the festival. Unless you own a helicopter or motorbike, chances are, you’ll have to stick it out or leave earlier in future,” said Weaper.

He supported that choosing a diverse roster of artistes with a wide range of talents and artistic styles to suit the audience’s mixed entertainment palate was a decision that required careful consideration.

And was the venue and site viable for visitors to the event?

“Location is an important concern for us because it can influence who attends our event. This year’s edition was at a spacious, beautiful location surrounded by picturesque fields and meadows. The event venue has great public transport links and is easily accessible by rail, road, and bus — the closest train station,” he said.

Weaper said the arts sector should invest in local talent. “This is essential for the long-term success of our creative and performing arts industries, which contributes to greater economic stability.”