Man goes into hiding after killing two

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

The 26-year-old Harare man who had gone into hiding after he ran amok killing two people and injuring three, including a policeman at a house in Lonchinvar’s Cypress Road on Thursday, has been arrested in Bindura.

Saratoga Masere went into hiding after committing the crimes at the house in Harare resulting in the police manhunt.

He was arrested at a family homestead in Bindura yesterday following a scuffle with the police and villagers.

The policeman and another victim who were attacked by Masere in Harare are still admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital after being stabbed with a knife.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi thanked the Bindura community for assisting the Police in apprehending the suspect. “The Police sadly confirm that one of the injured victims, Lameck Nguwo Mazvunara aged 70, has died. This brings the death toll to two. Meanwhile the other two injured victims are still in hospital,” he said.

According to police, Masere, who was violent, stabbed Mr Mazvunara with an iron bar before locking himself in the dining room.

Deno Mpofu (40) then broke into the room intending to apprehend Masere was stabbed in the chest with a knife. Mr Mpofu died on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Masere also stabbed the victim’s son, Kim Mpofu (16), before stabbing a police officer who had tried to subdue him.

Investigations also revealed that Masere had previously attacked his father, Count Munyaradzi Masere (71) with a log on Wednesday.

The father was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.