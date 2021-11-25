UK raises alarm over human rights violations in Zimbabwe 

0

Several critics of the government have been arrested for organising protests or posting critical comments on social media.

Source: UK raises alarm over human rights violations in Zimbabwe – The East African

Police disperse protesters in Zimbabwe's capital Harare.

Police disperse protesters in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

Summary

  • Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said Zimbabwe remains a major source of concern.
  • Several critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government have been arrested for organising protests or posting critical comments on social media.
  • The southern African country’s security forces have also ruthlessly clamped down on protests against the government and arrested the leaders.
The United Kingdom is concerned about human rights violations in Zimbabwe, which include the targeting of prominent opposition and civil society leaders, a new report says.In its Human Rights Priority Countries’ ministerial statement for the period January to June 2021 published on Tuesday, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said Zimbabwe remains a major source of concern.

“We remain concerned by the human rights situation in Zimbabwe with no notable improvement between January and June 2021,” the report says.

“We continue to be concerned by the pattern of harassment of prominent opposition and civil society figures, as well as journalists.

“We were yet to see accountability for the abduction and multiple arrests of opposition MDC Alliance members Joana Mamombe MP, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, as well as the repeated arrest of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.”

Related posts:

  1. We will rule forever: ED
  2. Biti Exposes Mnangagwa’s Secret Deals With China, Russia
  3. ED admits to party chaos 
  4. Chamisa Pledges To Prioritise War Veterans’ Welfare
  5. News in depth: Zanu PF terror leaves opposition on the edge
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *