Several critics of the government have been arrested for organising protests or posting critical comments on social media.
Source: UK raises alarm over human rights violations in Zimbabwe – The East African
Summary
- Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said Zimbabwe remains a major source of concern.
- Several critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government have been arrested for organising protests or posting critical comments on social media.
- The southern African country’s security forces have also ruthlessly clamped down on protests against the government and arrested the leaders.
“We remain concerned by the human rights situation in Zimbabwe with no notable improvement between January and June 2021,” the report says.
“We continue to be concerned by the pattern of harassment of prominent opposition and civil society figures, as well as journalists.
“We were yet to see accountability for the abduction and multiple arrests of opposition MDC Alliance members Joana Mamombe MP, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, as well as the repeated arrest of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.”
