UK raises alarm over human rights violations in Zimbabwe 

The United Kingdom is concerned about human rights violations in Zimbabwe, which include the targeting of prominent opposition and civil society leaders, a new report says.In its Human Rights Priority Countries’ ministerial statement for the period January to June 2021 published on Tuesday, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said Zimbabwe remains a major source of concern.

“We remain concerned by the human rights situation in Zimbabwe with no notable improvement between January and June 2021,” the report says.

“We continue to be concerned by the pattern of harassment of prominent opposition and civil society figures, as well as journalists.

“We were yet to see accountability for the abduction and multiple arrests of opposition MDC Alliance members Joana Mamombe MP, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, as well as the repeated arrest of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.”