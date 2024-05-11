Source: UN issues US$429m to feed hungry Zimbabweans –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE United Nations has issued a Flash Appeal for US$429,3 million to help feed more than three million Zimbabweans facing hunger in the wake of the devastating El Niño-induced drought.

An estimated 7,6 million people face hunger and require urgent intervention as the El Niño-induced drought ravages southern Africa.

In a Drought Flash Appeal on Thursday, UN resident Coordinator Edward Kallon said: “Estimates for the 2024 crop season are of about 700 000 metric tonnes of maize, out of an annual requirement of2,2 million metric tonnes,”Kallon said.

“More than 1,4 million cattle risk suffering deteriorating conditions or starving, amid lack of food and pasture. To respond to the scenario, this Flash Appeal requires US$429,3 million for humanitarian partners to target close to 3,1 million people.”

He added: “With the global climate crisis impacting Zimbabwe usually not spared, intensive efforts are required to ensure that people across the country are able to withstand growing climatic shocks, as well as to tackle inequality and poverty, as highlighted in the country’s National Resilience Strategy.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since declared the drought a state of national disaster and sent an SOS for US$2 billion to feed food insecure citizens.

Appearing before the joint Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance and Industry and Commerce, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said the government has been forced to rearrange the 2024 National Budget to cover food imports to avert hunger.