Source: Underfunding crippling health sector: Minister –Newsday Zimbabwe

Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora said this at a High Level National Health Financing Dialogue in Harare on Thursday.

ZIMBABWE’S health system is facing significant challenges while underfunding is emerging as a stumbling block towards achieving universal health coverage by 2030.

“Government allocations towards health have persistently been below the 15% Abuja target. In 2024, only 9,8% of the total budget was allocated to health,” Mombeshora said.

“Resource mapping conducted by my ministry shows a consistent funding gap, especially in the primary health care scenario.”

In April 2001, the African Union countries met in Abuja, Nigeria, and pledged to set a target of allocating at least 15% of their annual budget to improve the health sector.

The agreement is called the Abuja declaration.

In Zimbabwe, the shortfall has crippled essential health services.

Mombeshora, however, said government had managed to reduce malaria cases by 76% and made strides towards attaining the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets despite the funding challenges.

“Efficiency in health spending cannot be overemphasised. Every dollar spent on health must yield the maximum possible benefit,” he said

According to authorities, plans for a national health insurance scheme aiming to create a sustainable funding mechanism are still on course, but Mombeshora was candid about the limitations of public funds.

“Public resources alone cannot meet the growing demands for quality healthcare. We need strategic investments from the private sector, international partners and civil society,” he urged.

“Investing in health is not just about outcomes, it is an economic imperative. A dollar spent on health yields a tenfold return,” the minister said.

Zimbabwe’s health sector faces a number of challenges from a massive exodus of experienced personnel to shortages of basic equipment and drugs.

Government officials have been accused of neglecting the health sector as they access to foreign medical facilities using taxpayers funds.