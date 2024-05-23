Source: Union leader and activist Masaraure sentencing deferred –Newsday Zimbabwe

Masaraure is accused of demanding the release of Chere following his arrest in connection with the death of an Artuz member, Roy Issa, in 2016.

HARARE Regional magistrate, Feresi Chakanyuka, has deferred the sentencing of union leader and activist, Obert Masaraure to Friday.

In mitigation, Masaraure’s lawyer Tapiwa Muchineripi submitted that Masaraure is a first offender, and he should be given a chance to rehabilitate himself.

“This court should come up with a sentence which should not exceed a fine or minimum imprisonment of one year or community service,” he said.

The charges against Masaraure allegedly emanate from his posts on the union’s X handle protesting the arrest of an activist Robson Chere.

Issa allegedly plunged to his death from the seventh floor of a Harare hotel.

An inquest into his death ruled out foul play, but police went on to reopen the docket and filed murder charges against Masaraure and Chere.