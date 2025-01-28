UNISA Says Walter Magaya’s Marketing Diploma Does Not Exist

ZIFA had barred Magaya from the elections, citing his failure to meet the required 5 passes at Ordinary Level.

Magaya, however, argued that his UNISA diploma, being a higher qualification, should suffice.

Journalist Maynard Manyowa, of UK-based Dug Up, uncovered the alleged fraud after reaching out to UNISA for confirmation.

In a letter dated January 28, 2025, the university confirmed that they had no record of Magaya’s qualifications. It said:

Kindly be advised that based on the details you provided; our system could not trace either a student number or date of birth for Mr. Magaya. This effectively means that we do not have Mr. Magaya as a student of UNISA.

Magaya has demonstrated his passion for football by founding Yadah FC, a team in the Premier Soccer League. He has also built a stadium and sponsors women’s football in Zimbabwe.

However, as a preacher, Magaya has been surrounded by controversy. He previously claimed to have developed a cure for HIV/AIDS, and some women from his church have accused him of sexual abuse.