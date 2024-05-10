Source: Unlicensed revolver lands man in court –Newsday Zimbabwe

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court for illegal possession of a London Birmingham revolver and seven rounds of ammunition.

Darlington Gama pleaded guilty when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe on Wednesday and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Gama will, however, serve six months after three were suspended on condition that he does not commit any offence within five years.

The court heard that on April 29, detectives received information that Gama was caught with a firearm by some bouncers at a local hotel. The detectives attended to the case and Gama failed to produce a licence for the gun, leading to his arrest.