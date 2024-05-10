Villager up for solar battery theft

A VILLAGER from Shabane in Mponengs, Matabeleland South province has been further remanded in custody in connection with the theft of solar batteries in Botswana.

Christopher Ncube appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware and was remanded in custody to next week.

 

 

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that the complainant is Christian Jackson residing at Stonecreek Farm, Matshelagabedi, Botswana.

The court heard that on October 23, Ncube and his accomplices Phutego Dube and James Ncube illegally crossed the border to Botswana to steal solar panels and batteries. The police were, however alerted leading to the arrest of Ncube and recovery of two batteries, a control box and adaptor at his homesteads.

His co-accused are still on the run.

The value of stolen property is 30 150 Botswana pula.

