The dire water situation in Harare is directly linked to wetlands destruction as Zimbabwe’s capital relies on its headwater wetlands for water supply.

Source: Unsafe Water Source becomes the water source for Kambuzuma residents – The Zimbabwean

Wetlands are under threat from construction projects and urban agriculture and

the development poses a threat to sustainable development and citizen’s well

being.

Women and children have been at the receiving end of the erratic water situation

in Harare.

On Wednesday, the Harare Wetlands Trust (HWT) conducted a site visit at the

Blue Dam which has become a source of water for residents in the area.

The residents told the HWT team that in as much as the water from the dam is

not safe, they have been left with no option given the fact that they go for weeks

without receiving tape water while the few boreholes in the area cannot cater for

the whole population.

#NoWetlandsNoWater