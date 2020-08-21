WATCH – Tendai Biti unpacks the military’s  involvement in Zimbabwean politics 

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti documents how the military has been unconstitutionally meddling in Zimbabwean politics while also aiding and abetting ZANU PF’s crackdown on dissent.

Biti says the army should desist from meddling in Zimbabwe’s political affairs and return to the barracks.

Biti says it is unprecedented for the military to be involved in a national dialogue to remedy the Zimbabwe’s crisis.

