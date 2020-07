Update on Gogo Chamisa Burial 

The details of the funeral are as follows:

Venue: Chidyamakuni Village, Makwirivindi area of Chiwara

Date: 08 July 2020

Time: 1000hrs*

Directions

From Harare via Chivhu then Gutu. Turn left dust road just before Maungwa Business centre. Thats Chiwara road. 32km to Makwirivindi business Centre then ask fo Chidyamakuni village. It will be 3-4km away.

From Masvingo or Mutare turn at Bikita Minerals into Chiwara area of Gutu South to Makwirivindi business centre. Its abt 6_7km dust road from Bikita minerals.

Together in solidarity, we shall deliver a new Zimbabwe.

*Hon Amos Chibaya

MDC Alliance

National Organising and Party Building Secretary*