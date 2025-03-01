Source: UPDATED: We will lead ED onslaught – War vets -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Feb. 28 (NewsDay Live) – A faction of the war veterans says it will ‘lead the onslaught’ against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, ratcheting up the tension in the ruling Zanu PF party.

“Maybe our presser today is the last. We want to address the elephant in the room as quickly as posssible. It may be in a week or two, the pressure will be on,” the leader of a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veteran Association faction, Andrease Mathibela told a Press conference in Harare on Friday.

This development comes hot on the heels of outspoken war veteran and Zanu PF central committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Geza’s condemnation of Mnangagwa’s leadership, where he declared that the Zanu PF leader was “not fit to run this country”.

Matyhibela said the association had consulted with citizens of Zimbabwe who had agreed that Mnangagwa ought to step down.

He also said the association was behind Geza, who it had sent at the front and described him as “our rabble-rouser”.

Mnangagwa is facing growing discontent among Zimbabweans frustrated with the country’s economic woes.

Mathibela accused Mnangagwa of failing to tame corruption which was bleeding the economy, resulting in poverty among ordinary people.

The war veteran leader gave Mnangagwa a two-week ultimatum, threatening that the people would go into the streets in protest against poor governance.

“So obviously, the government is not serious about addressing the crisis (that) it has created itself,” Mathibela said.

“So, when we look, as citizens of this country, when we look at any crisis, we ask: What is the root cause? Then we deal with the root cause.

“I am here, on behalf of all veterans and members of the public, ordinary people. We were quiet, while all these other noise makers were trying to be relevant. Guess what? We were busy consulting.”

Added Mathibela: “Just like what we did during the liberation struggle. We were working with the masses. We were working with the chiefs. We were working with the mass media, spirit mediums, I would say. And they have told us, that all veterans, you put your government there, sort it out.”

“That is the challenge they have given us. They say you put this government, you sort it out. And very true, we will definitely sort it out. I am happy that the nation, at large, which is the suffocating victims of this crisis, has said ‘We will go with you veterans, every step of the way’.

“They have told us, in no uncertain circumstances, that this time around, we must lead the onslaught, where the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe must step down immediately.

“And we are in agreement. We have reasons which we can explain throughout the night, until the following morning.”

Mathibela said Mnangagwa and his government are not comfortable with the discontent among war veterans, hence the attempt to silence them with trinkets.

He said war veterans aligned to his faction would boycott the planned interface with Mnangagwa.

“Why suddenly now?” Mathibela asked.

“People are panicking, offering war veterans US$1,5 million and the Tungwarara houses.

“We call those small houses Tungwararas because it’s a mockery.

“Why us alone? What about the people who put you into power?”