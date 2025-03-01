Source: Bogus Kwekwe cop convicted, jailed – The Southern Eye

A KWEKWE man, Peter Ndoma (38), who appeared in court accused of impersonating a police officer and attempting to extort money from a commuter omnibus operator, has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

The court heard that on February 19 at Senderayi Roundabout in the Midlands town, Ndoma, a security guard, identified himself as a police officer and accused the informant of loading passengers at an undesignated place.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Ndoma then demanded US$3 to release the informant, which was handed over by Tafadzwa Mushangani, the owner of the commuter omnibus.

“The informant, suspecting that Ndoma was not a real officer, alerted members of the public, who assisted in apprehending and escorting him to Kwekwe Central Police Station,” the NPAZ said.

Ndoma, however, had his sentence reduced after three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour, while the remaining months were suspended on condition that he performs 175 hours of community service.