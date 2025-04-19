Upper middle-income society within sight

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa delivers his keynote address at the country’s 45th Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

We publish here the speech that was delivered by President Mnangagwa at the 45th Independence Day celebrations in Nembudziya, Gokwe, yesterday.

***

Director of Ceremonies and Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Hon D Garwe;

The First Lady, Amai A Mnangagwa;

Vice President, Hon Gen (Rtd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga;

Vice President, Hon Col (Rtd) KCD Mohadi;

Chairman of ZANU PF and Minister of Defence, Hon OCZ Muchinguri-Kashiri;

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Midlands Province, Hon O Ncube;

Members of the ZANU PF Central Committee and Politburo;

Leaders of other Political Parties; Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Advocate JF Mudenda;

President of the Senate, Hon M Chinomona;

The Chief Justice, Hon L Malaba;

Honourable Ministers;

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr M Rushwaya;

Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Dr V Hungwe;

Commander, Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Gen PV Sibanda;

Service Chiefs;

Your Excellencies, Members of the Diplomatic Corps;

Madzimambo Edu/Izinduna Zethu;

Senior Government Officials;

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle;

Fellow Countrymen and Women;

Comrades and Friends.

Today marks another significant milestone as we celebrate the 45th Independence Anniversary of our great motherland, being held under the theme: “Zimbabwe at 45: Devolve and Develop together towards Vision 2030.”

This year, we gather here in Gokwe-Nembudziya, Midlands Province in fulfilment of our commitment to devolution and development, that leaves no one and no place behind. We thank you, the people of Gokwe and the Midlands Province for your warm welcome and hospitality. Tauyawo kudunhu revaShangwe.

Nzvimbo ino inenhorowondo. During the brutal colonial era, this area became home to many of our forefathers who were forcibly bundled out from various parts of the country by the racist white colonial regime.

They survived and thrived in these lands, which were then highly infested with tsetse flies, turning this area into one of the most populous and economically vibrant districts in our country.

In gathering here, from all the four corners of the country, we honour you, the people of the larger Midlands Province and Gokwe in particular. You shall forever stand as a symbol of resilience and fortitude. We also honour the great heroes of the Midlands Province.

These include General Josiah Magama Tongogara, Cde Leopold Takawira, Cde Cephas Msipa, Cde Richard Hove, Cde Stephen Vuma, Cde Lameck Makanda, Cde Benjamin Mabenge, Cde Sibusiso Moyo, Cde Garikayi Magadzire, Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Cde Herbert Mahlaba, Cde Sydney Bhebhe, and Cde Ngwabi Bhebhe, among others.

Many more lie at District and Provincial Heroes Acres as well as in unmarked graves within the country and beyond.

It is because of their collective bravery, dedication and patriotism that today we are forever free, Independent, peaceful and a sovereign people. Kutsunga kwavo, nekushinga, nekuda nyika yekwedu; nekuzvipira kwaita kuti nhasi tive takasununguka.

Your contribution as Midlands Province and Gokwe, to the economy in post-Independent Zimbabwe, through cotton production, here in this district as well as in mining, crop and livestock farming, among other sectors, is unmatched.

The country is gathered here, therefore, to thank you, ukuzolibonga, kuzokutendayi, and to celebrate with you. This Independence is ours together, we are one united people of Zimbabwe. Commemorations are also taking place countrywide, at provincial levels as well as throughout the world at our diplomatic missions. To all my Fellow Citizens, countrymen and women ndinoti Makorokoto; ngithi Amhlophe; Congratulations Zimbabwe, on 45 years of Independence, freedom, sovereignty, unity, peace and development. Happy Independence Day!

Comrades and Friends; As we mark this day, we can look back at the past with pride, knowing what we have achieved, as a united and hardworking people.

From the household level up to our respective provinces and the nation as a whole, we are defying the odds, breaking records and realising uncommon development successes.

The continuing sanctions, climate change-induced setbacks, global economic shocks, and machinations by detractors, desperate to see us divided, have not derailed our course. A higher quality of life and a prosperous upper middle-income society for many more of our people, in line with Vision 2030 is within sight.

Together as one people, we are building our motherland, brick by brick, and stone upon stone. From Plumtree to Mutare, Zambezi to Limpopo, Beitbridge to Chirundu, Zimbabweans are demonstrating that Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo / Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhu-le-kelwe ngabanikazi balo.

Comrades and Fellow Citizens; The Second Republic is comprehensively promoting rural development and revitalisation.

We are delivering development towards Vision 2030. Hurumende yedu ye ZANU PF irikuunza budiriro kumaruwa.

It is worth noting that this year’s Independence celebration is occurring after the consolidation of our Land Reform through the issuance of title deeds to both A1 and A2 farmers, including veterans of the liberation struggle. My Government is also stepping up efforts to regularise both old and new settlements in cities and towns throughout the country. These programmes are set to assure citizens security of tenure, and ownership of their properties through title deeds.

The ongoing Agriculture Transformation Strategy, implemented under my Administration, is further deepening rural reforms to ensure food security, increased grain production and agricultural efficiency.

Improved incomes for farmers, beginning at household levels are evident while poverty eradication initiatives anchored by the agriculture sector have broadened.

Riding on the rural industrialisation policy, the volume of trade and value addition, based on agriculture crops and products is recording new highs.

Steady growth of both the beef and dairy national herds and other categories of livestock farming as well as the need to prevent animal-borne diseases remain a top priority for my Government. As such, programmes, including the Presidential Heifer, Piggery and Poultry Pass-on Schemes, particularly for women, youth and war veterans, will continue to be supported.

Land which is our inalienable heritage, is being productively utilised, with an anticipated bumper harvest from the 2024-2025 summer cropping season.

This will see the restocking of our Strategic Grain Reserve.

I call upon all patriotic Zimbabweans to support our farmers and industries by buying local produce, increasing investments in agri-businesses and unlocking the full potential of our land.

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme is expanding yearly. Partnerships under the Irrigation Development

Alliance, will develop an additional 100 000 hectares with the private sector. These proactive initiatives will go a long way towards minimising the challenges associated with climate change.

Last season’s El Nino induced drought affected many districts throughout the country. We must applaud ourselves as a nation, for being able to feed ourselves in the face of this adversity. Vulnerability of all those affected was adequately reduced under the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme, which also saw urban households benefiting from cash transfers.

Government continues to honour the contribution made by our people to the attainment of Independence, especially the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle. We are creating an enabling environment for full participation in mainstream socio-economic development. To date, many programmes are underway, such as the Presidential Borehole drilling, Rural Solarisation and Housing schemes, along with those under the Youth Empowerment initiative.

Communities across the country are encouraged to be actively involved in these programmes being championed by our ruling ZANU PF Government.

All Zimbabweans, no matter their gender, tribe, age or political affiliation, must benefit. ZANU PF is a people’s Party. Tose tinokwana muhomwe nemuma programmes e-Musangano weruzhinji rweZimbabwe.

Government, is concerned with the frequency of destruction of life and property in some districts, including here in Gokwe, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chiredzi, Muzarabani, and Tsholotsho, among others, due to the severe weather events. The need to build climate resilient infrastructure in communities, is now urgent.

More resources have, therefore, been allocated to restore and rehabilitate damaged infrastructure, including schools, clinics, bridges, roads and water supply systems. So far, houses constructed by Government for flood victims are ready for commissioning, while over 400 boreholes have been drilled in this province alone, some of which, have been equipped with solarised pumps.

Fellow Zimbabweans; It is pleasing that our economy continues to experience positive growth.

The policies of the Second Republic are bearing fruit, with the mining sector leading and supporting value addition across sub-sectors.

A 5,6 percent growth is expected this year, benefiting from new mines, and the favourable commodity prices of some minerals.

The accelerated implementation of the National Development Strategy has had a positive impact on manufacturing sector value chains. Of note is the Pharmaceutical Sector, with rising capacity utilisation up to the current 50 percent, from previous levels of 43 percent. After 45 years of Independence, the ZANU PF Government remains committed to building a future that honours the sacrifices of the past, but fundamentally, secures prosperity for the generations ahead.

To guarantee that Zimbabwean products are competitive in both local and global markets, technical and vocational education, with biases in Science, Technology and Innovation, are of critical importance. Training of artisans and technicians to drive our industrialisation agenda, under the Industry and Government Special Apprenticeship Scheme has commenced.

The Integrated Skills Expansion and Outreach Programme is also equipping youths in rural communities, with skills to drive modernisation and development, beginning at the grassroots level.

Over the past year, tax incentives, infrastructure access and public procurement reforms, that favour youth-led enterprises and business start-ups, have been implemented by the Second Republic.

Similarly, financial support to women-led businesses have been extended through various financing schemes.

These facilities have increased the number of women and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises participating in local, regional and international trade. The ZANU PF Government is listening and wholeheartedly fulfilling the aspirations of our people.

Vulnerable learners under the Basic Education Assistance Module exceed 1.5 million. New schools and classrooms were constructed in all provinces with focus on rural and resettlement areas. New urban settlements throughout the country are benefiting from this programme, including Cowdray Park in Bulawayo as well as Stoneridge and Caledonia in Harare.

The ongoing quest by my Government to realise urban-rural energy security, has seen the electrification of rural public institutions across Zimbabwe, such as schools, clinics and administrative centres. This is positively impacting social service delivery.

The health delivery system is undergoing reform and modernisation, in terms of quality service delivery, access to affordable specialist treatment, availability of drugs as well as infrastructure development. I commend the private sector, which has come on board to increase health facilities across all provinces.

Fellow Zimbabweans, Comrades and Friends;

In March this year, Senior Public Sector officials signed Performance Contracts, as a management tool for achieving impactful results. It is commendable that thousands of high impact projects have been completed between 2018 and 2024, with every Ward having a project the people can attribute to the 2nd Republic.

These span critical areas in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, health, education, and industry.

Internet access during the Third Quarter of 2024, increased remarkably, paving way for the expansion of digital transformation, e-Government, e-Learning, mobile banking services and automation of procurement systems, improving efficiency and curbing corruption, among other benefits. Technologies in the delivery of justice, are assisting in crime prevention as well as protecting lives and property.

The same will be deployed to bring sanity on our roads and prevent the mayhem that has increased Road Traffic Accidents. Progress, in these and other areas, is significant, and work is ongoing. We will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of quality service delivery throughout our economy.

Employee welfare, as well as fair and inclusive working conditions, are a top priority of the Second Republic.

The Public Service Pension Fund is prudently laying a firm foundation for sustainable social protection while occupational safety and health are being promoted.

All people and all jobs are important, be it in rural or in urban areas, we are one. Tose takakosha munyika yedu. Vekumaruwa, nevekumadhorobha, ne avo varikushanda varikunze kwenyika, takakosha.

Fellow Citizens;

Unity, peace and security are essential ingredients to sustainable development and prosperity. Zimbabwe is at peace within our borders, with our regional neighbours and the world. Our country enjoys excellent relations within the comity of nations. Under our mantra ‘friend to all and an enemy to none,’ we are consolidating existing friendships and establishing new partnerships that benefit the economy and people to people relations.

As the current Chair of SADC, Zimbabwe is promoting innovation, the development of cross-border value chains and enhancing opportunities for Public Private Partnerships, to drive modernisation and industrialisation.

Further, promoting intra-African trade, and resolving conflicts in some parts of Africa, towards entrenching peace for sustainable socio-economic development, are critical areas of our focus.

In this spirit, we work with all partners to strengthen multi-lateralism and a rules-based global governance system, that leaves no country, or region behind.

Comrades and Friends; Each of us has a duty to protect our nation from elements, both within and outside our borders who want the regression, of our national development course. Hand-in-hand, with focus and discipline, let us defend and work harder for the benefit of our motherland, Zimbabwe, now and in the future.

We salute our security services for their loyalty, patriotism and unflinchingly defending our country, sovereignty; territorial integrity; and hard-won Independence.

Tinotenda mawuto edu navo vese vanoshanda kudzivirira nyika yedu nekuzvitonga kwedu kuzere.

All patriotic Zimbabweans are reminded of the need to guard against the dangers of social media, which is increasingly being used as a tool to cause discord and raise false alarms.

I commend you, my dear fellow compatriots, both at home and abroad, for remaining vigilant, patriotic and steadfast, never allowing ourselves to be misled by shadowy elements with dubious opportunistic agendas. Ngatirambe takabatana, tichivaka nyika yedu. Tose tine mutoro wekushandira Zimbabwe. Ngatizivikanwe kuti takashandira dunhu kana nyika yekwedu, nekubatanidza vanhu.

The values of love, mutual support and trust are handed down from generation to generation, just like our culture, traditions, history, and moral principles.

Moral standards and the family institution must be deliberately protected. Zimbabwe has been, and must remain, a stronghold of the traditional values on which human civilisation stands. In this spirit, let us never neglect the plight of the elderly, orphans, disabled and those exposed to drug and substance abuse, among other vulnerable members of our society.

All levels of Government, our traditional leaders, civil society and the churches are challenged to contribute to stronger families and greater community cohesion. As communities, let us help to preserve the noble values of love, unity, compassion, empathy, discipline and hard-honest work, for which Zimbabweans are known for. This message of peace, love, unity, hard work and discipline, should be spread across all our families, communities and the nation, to children, as well as young and old people alike. The Second Republic is entrenching the rule of law, defending the Constitution and stands ready to protect law-abiding citizens, while dealing decisively with misguided and rouge elements. Divisive and alarmist elements will never triumph over a nation such as ours; with a rich liberation history and born out of the blood of the brave sons and daughters of this sacred land. Our law enforcement agencies, will always act according to the law and in the best interests of our Independent and sovereign motherland, Zimbabwe.

Fellow Country-men and Country-women; Our motherland, Zimbabwe, is poised for greater times.

Let us remain focused, resilient and persistent, inspired by the numerous achievements and milestones attained so far.

Regardless of political affiliation, religion, race, gender or age, let us all put Zimbabwe first. It is the only country that we call home, and which the next generations shall call home.

Brothers and Sisters, Fellow Citizens in the Diaspora; you too have a duty to speak well, defend and promote the national interests of our great nation, Zimbabwe. Victory in all circumstances is our heritage; the ability to overcome any challenges is in our DNA.

Across every sector, let us re-double production and productivity, to realise self-sufficiency in our economy. Through our own efforts, let us remain a free, Independent and sovereign people, who are masters of our own destiny.

As the curtain comes down on this year ’s commemoration, which begun with the Children’s Party yesterday, I thank you, the people of Midlands Province and Gokwe, for warmly welcoming Zimbabwe to your doorstep and for turning out in your large numbers. Makorokoto, Amhlophe, Magona.

Congratulations.

We also commend all stakeholders for the developmental projects undertaken on the side-lines of these commemorations and for the overall success of this event. Fellow Compatriots; This year’s Independence commemorations coincide with the Easter holidays. We thank Almighty God, who gave His only begotten Son, our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, to die on the cross and rise from the dead, for our sins. Through Him we now receive salvation and eternal life. Let us continue to thank God for redemption and to pray for our nation, encouraged by Philippians 4 verse 13 which says “We can do all things through Jesus Christ who gives us strength.”

With these remarks, it is now my singular honour and privilege to wish all Zimbabweans, here at home and those around the world, a Happy 45th Independence Anniversary.

Long live our independence.

Long live our freedom, our unity and our peace.

Long live Zimbabwe.

God bless you.

God bless Zimbabwe.

I thank you.