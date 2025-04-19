President pays tribute to Gokwe, Midlands heroes

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa enjoy mass displays at the Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe yesterday. — Pictures: Presidential Photographer: John Manzongo.

Kuda Bwititi in Gokwe

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday paid glowing tribute to the people and heroes of the Midlands Province, acknowledging their historical sacrifices and enduring contributions to Zimbabwe’s freedom and post-independence development.

Addressing a packed gathering at the country’s 45th Independence Day commemorations in Gokwe, the President reflected on the colonial injustices suffered by communities in the region, hailing their resilience and transformation of the area into one of the country’s most vibrant districts.

“During the brutal colonial era, this area became home to many of our forefathers who were forcibly bundled out from various parts of the country by the racist white colonial regime,” said the President.

“They survived and thrived in these lands, which were then highly infested with tsetse flies, turning this area into one of the most populous and economically vibrant districts in our country.”

The President praised the people of the Midlands Province, particularly Gokwe, for standing as a “symbol of resilience and fortitude” and for their pivotal role in shaping Zimbabwe’s liberation and economic progress.

He took time to honour the revered sons and daughters of the province who played key roles in the liberation struggle and post-independence nation-building.

Among those remembered were national heroes such as General Josiah Magama Tongogara, Cde Leopold Takawira, Cde Cephas Msipa, Cde Sibusiso Moyo and many others whose bravery, he said, laid the foundation for Zimbabwe’s sovereignty.

“We also honour the great heroes of the Midlands Province. These include General Josiah Magama Tongogara, Cde Leopold Takawira, Cde Cephas Msipa, Cde Richard Hove, Cde Stephen Vuma, Cde Lameck Makanda, Cde Benjamin Mabenge, Cde Sibusiso Moyo, Cde Garikayi Magadzire, Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Cde Herbert Mahlaba, Cde Sydney Bhebhe, and Cde Ngwabi Bhebhe, among others.

“Many more lie at District and Provincial Heroes Acres as well as in unmarked graves within the country and beyond. It is because of their collective bravery, dedication and patriotism that today we are forever free, Independent, peaceful and a sovereign people,” he said.

The President also celebrated the economic contributions of the province in the years following independence, particularly in cotton production, mining and agriculture.

“Your contribution as Midlands Province and Gokwe to the economy in post-Independent Zimbabwe . . . is unmatched,” he said.

In a message of unity, the President emphasised that Independence belonged to all Zimbabweans, regardless of province or background.

“The country is gathered here, therefore, to thank you, ukuzolibonga, kuzokutendayi, and to celebrate with you. This Independence is ours together, we are one united people of Zimbabwe,” President Mnangagwa said.

The commemorations brought together thousands from across the country in celebration of Zimbabwe’s hard-won freedom, with traditional performances, military parades and cultural displays highlighting the day’s festivities.