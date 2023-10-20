Source: Uproar over donkey milk imports – The Southern Eye

A BOTSWANA company plans to export donkey milk to Zimbabwe, a proposal that has caused an uproar among consumer rights groups.

The company, TAKUWA Natural Products, has said it is in the early stages of establishing a donkey milk value-addition base in Zimbabwe.

However, the proposal has been fiercely rejected by the National Consumer Rights Association, with its spokesperson Effie Ncube saying Zimbabweans were not consumers of donkey meat and other products.

“Therefore, it boggles the mind as to why Zimbabwe is seen as a viable market for such a product. At this point, it is unlikely to attract a lot of consumers. Before authorising the imports, the health issues should be comprehensively explored and consumers informed accordingly,” Ncube said.

“The product should also be well labelled so that no one confuses it with cow milk. A picture of the donkey should be on every package and marked in bold letters.”

Mangwe ward 6 councillor Similo Ndlovu said: “People are surprised about the move. We meet with people in Botswana during funerals at Patse area, we have seen them eating donkey meat.”

Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora said they had never analysed the donkey products.

“We need to analyse to find out how much fat, proteins, etc, but people in Botswana have eaten it and are alive,’’ Mombeshora said.

Recent research studies have highlighted the wider natural health attributes of donkey milk that could be harnessed to enhance human health, especially regarding skin care.

TAKUWA Natural Products, which has been refining its systems since 2016, offers natural donkey milk for human consumption and a range of donkey milk soaps known for their effectiveness in curing various skin conditions.

According to Taolo Sesupo, the operations manager of TAKUWA Natural Products, donkey milk is characterised by its purity, containing no bacteria and boasting low fat content.

“Interestingly, it’s slightly sweeter than cow milk,” he said.

Their research has indicated that donkey milk contains essential amino acids that support cardiovascular health, help in the treatment of thrombosis, and combat common ailments such as colds.

It is also rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin, maintaining its elasticity and health.

In 2017, there was an uproar in Bulawayo when a private company proposed to set up a donkey abattoir in the city.

Local animal welfare organisations protested that the proposed slaughter rate of 70 donkeys a day would drive Zimbabwe’s national donkey herd to extinction.

Opening a donkey abattoir in Zimbabwe was out of sync with the trend in other African countries, they said.