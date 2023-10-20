Source: CCC, Zanu PF lock horns in Vungu – The Southern Eye

RULING Zanu PF candidate Aaron Muchemwa will battle it out with opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) representative Chipo Anna Matambiko in the Vungu Rural District Council ward 14 by-election slated for November 11.

Muchemwa and Matambiko last week successfully filed their nomination papers with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

The elections for the ward had to be postponed after a Zanu PF candidate, Mtangi Muyambo, collapsed and died a few weeks before the August 23 and 24 harmonised elections.

Zec had to cancel election proceedings for the ward and prepare for fresh nominations to replace Muyambo.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu PF Gweru district spokesperson Victor Maride said his party was poised for victory in the by-election.

“Remember we are going to host the Zanu PF national people’s conference here in Gweru from October 27 to 28 and a win in this election is, therefore, significant to us as it would be a bonus for the resounding victory of our President, His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa as well as the ruling party,” Maride said.

CCC’s Matambiko, however, said she was confident of victory since her party has always “provided tangible” results at local government level “despite obstacles from Zanu PF” in the day-to-day running of local authorities.