Secretary for the War Veterans League, Cde Douglas Mahiya (centre) flanked by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (right) and Special Presidential Investment Advisor to the United Arab Emirates, Dr Paul Tungwarara addresses the media in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Mukudzei Chingwere, Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has approved the allocation of urban land for war veterans, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Dr Muswere announced the offer during a press conference in Harare last night, which was also attended by Secretary for the War Veterans League, Cde Douglas Mahiya and Special Presidential Investment Advisor to the United Arab Emirates, Dr Paul Tungwarara.

The trio detailed how this initiative aligns with the Government’s ongoing efforts to support and uplift the lives of war veterans who played a critical role in the country’s liberation struggle. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote social justice and rectify historical imbalances faced by veterans.

The land will be distributed in various urban areas, allowing veterans to establish homes and engage in entrepreneurial ventures across the country’s 10 provinces.

Dr Muswere said the land allocated to the war veterans can also be used as collateral.

“Urban land has been allocated across all the 10 provinces starting with the Jumbo, Mazowe district urban land which will be part of an economic empowerment initiative to support the war veterans,” he said.

Cde Mahiya said the league expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa and his administration for recognising their contributions and addressing their needs.

“The President has given us land in Jumbo in the Mazowe area, the President has put in place what is known as the Presidential War Veterans Fund that is going to benefit all veterans,” he said.

Cde Mahiya said the land in urban areas will be used for housing, building schools, clinics and other amenities.

“This will be administered locally by the chairman of the war veteran league, a wing of the party in every district.

“The President has also introduced, through Cde Tungwarara as our adviser, the Presidential War Veterans’ Borehole Scheme,” he said.

Dr Tungwarara said all the projects they have started for war veterans will be cascaded to the country’s 10 provinces to ensure every war veteran benefits.

“We want to thank the President for the programme. We are going to all the provinces to make sure every war veteran benefits. The President has also approved that each and every war veteran should receive a borehole at their homesteads just to support them,” said Dr Tungwarara.