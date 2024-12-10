US Ambassador hails progress made in HIV fight

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Pamela Tremont has hailed the milestones made in the country in the battle against HIV/AIDS.

Ambassador Tremont visited Marondera Provincial Hospital which supports over 3 600 people living with HIV.

The hospital showcases comprehensive services, including testing, treatment and tracking, all aimed at eradicating HIV as a public health threat by 2030.

Speaking during her visit, Ambassador Tremont highlighted the progress made since 2006, with HIV-related deaths decreasing by 80 percent.

She lauded the partnership between the US and Zimbabwe in delivering lifesaving anti-retroviral therapy drugs and deploying dedicated health workers across the country.

The US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the CDC is spearheading the programme.

“The US is proud to stand with Zimbabwe in this fight. The efforts of healthcare workers, who relentlessly track and support HIV-positive patients, even those reluctant to seek treatment, are truly inspiring,” said Ambassador Tremont.

She also commended community health workers for providing crucial psychosocial support to both adults and children diagnosed with HIV.

“This is about saving lives and preventing the spread of HIV. Together, we can end it as a public health threat by 2030,” she said.

The visit spotlighted the hospital’s innovative approach and the resilience of healthcare professionals working tirelessly to deliver hope to families affected by HIV/AIDS.