Kariba records six new cholera cases

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Kariba records six new cholera cases

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Kariba District has recorded six new cases of cholera in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s cholera situation report for Kariba, the new cases bring the cumulative cases to 115.

The district has also recorded one death since last month when the first case was reported in Gatshegatshe.

Surveillance is ongoing in the communities, with the vulnerable getting assistance to construct latrines.

Related posts:

  1. After declaring end to cholera outbreak, Zimbabwe sees new cases
  2. Simbisa to expand Zim footprint 
  3. Residents struggle to cope with prolonged electricity cuts
  4. DJ Maphorisa, Holy Ten, Danger Mashwede in triple birthday celebration 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *