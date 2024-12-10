Kariba records six new cholera cases

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Kariba District has recorded six new cases of cholera in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s cholera situation report for Kariba, the new cases bring the cumulative cases to 115.

The district has also recorded one death since last month when the first case was reported in Gatshegatshe.

Surveillance is ongoing in the communities, with the vulnerable getting assistance to construct latrines.