Source: US eyes stronger trade, investment ties with Zim – herald

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

THE United States has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening economic relations with Zimbabwe.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence in Harare yesterday, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, called for increased trade, investment and business partnerships between the two countries.

Ambassador Tremont said there was potential to expand economic cooperation for the benefit of both nations. The commemorations, held under the theme of an American county fair, brought together senior Government officials, diplomats, captains of industry, civil society representatives, academics and alumni of US exchange programmes.

Ambassador Tremont said the US was keen to see stronger commercial engagement with Zimbabwe through increased investment and expanded market access.

“Both our countries value innovation and entrepreneurship,” she said. “We want to see American companies investing here. We want to see Zimbabwean companies accessing American markets and global supply chains. We want both our peoples to benefit from stronger economic ties.”

Her remarks come as Zimbabwe continues to pursue policies aimed at attracting foreign direct investment and expanding exports under the Second Republic’s economic development agenda.

Ambassador Tremont said the anniversary celebrations were also an opportunity to reflect on the enduring values upon which the United States was founded and the importance of building partnerships for the future.

“In 1776, our founders gathered in Philadelphia. They were mostly farmers, merchants and everyday people who believed in something bigger than themselves,” she said.

“They believed in an idea — that ordinary people could govern themselves, that freedom and opportunity should belong to everyone.”

Ambassador Tremont said people-to-people relations between Zimbabwe and the United States were important and educational, cultural and professional exchanges have played a key role in strengthening ties between the two nations.

She said the county fair theme reflected values of hard work, neighbourliness, self-reliance and community spirit, which were also evident in Zimbabwean society.

“A tradition for over 200 years, they are where community values shine — hard work, neighbourliness, self-reliance and community spirit,” Ambassador Tremont said.

“These are the values I see every day in Zimbabwe. I think the term ubuntu describes the county fair vibe perfectly.”

Speaking at the same event, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Anxious Masuka commended the continued engagement between Zimbabwe and the United States and called for deeper collaboration to promote investment, trade and economic growth.

He said enhanced cooperation would help unlock new opportunities and contribute to shared prosperity for the peoples of both countries.

The celebrations formed part of a year-long global programme marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, with similar events being held at US missions around the world.

The Harare reception was supported by American companies and brands operating in Zimbabwe, underscoring growing commercial links between the two countries and the role of the private sector in strengthening bilateral relations.