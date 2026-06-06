Source: Sadc urged to speedily ratify legal instruments – herald

Ivan Zhakata in VICTORIA FALLS

SOUTHERN African Development Community member States have been encouraged to accelerate the ratification and implementation of regional legal instruments to strengthen regional integration, improve governance and ensure that decisions taken by the bloc deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

The call was made by South Africa’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who chairs the Committee of Ministers of Justice and Attorneys-General of SADC.

She was speaking at the close of the SADC Meeting of Ministers of Justice and Attorneys General in Victoria Falls yesterday.

The meeting brought together ministers, attorneys-general, senior legal officials and technical experts from across the region to deliberate on legal and institutional matters central to SADC’s regional integration agenda.

Said Minister Kubayi: “I am pleased to note that the committee has successfully considered and adopted all the agenda items before it. “In this regard, we have provided legal guidance and recommendations on several important issues.

“These are critical to the advancement of the sub-regional integration agenda.”

Among the key matters considered were the draft agreement amending Article 33 of the SADC Treaty, the draft agreement establishing the SADC Tourism UniVisa and the draft charter establishing a regional pharmaceuticals and food procurement framework.

Minister Kubayi said the instruments would contribute significantly to strengthening regional cooperation, facilitating economic growth, enhancing public health systems and promoting the movement of people and services within the region.

The ministers also reviewed progress towards the re-operationalisation of the SADC Tribunal, with member States reaffirming their commitment to ongoing national consultations on the matter.

“We took stock of progress regarding the re-operationalisation of the SADC Tribunal and reaffirmed our collective commitment to continue national consultations aimed at advancing this important process,” Minister Kubayi said.

The meeting further considered issues relating to the SADC Administrative Tribunal and reviewed the status of signature, ratification and implementation of protocols and other legal instruments adopted by the regional bloc.

Minister Kubayi said member States needed to expedite ratification processes to ensure that regional commitments were translated into meaningful outcomes for citizens.

“The successful adoption of all agenda items reflects the spirit of cooperation, mutual respect and shared purpose that continues to characterise the work of this Community,” she said.

Minister Kubayi commended senior legal officials for the preparatory work undertaken ahead of the meeting and expressed appreciation to the SADC Secretariat for facilitating the deliberations.

She also thanked the Government and people of Zimbabwe for hosting the meeting and extending warm hospitality to delegates.

As South Africa prepares to assume the SADC Chairmanship in August this year, member States reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening legal cooperation and advancing the bloc’s vision of a peaceful, inclusive, industrialised and prosperous region.

The meeting ended with renewed calls for the harmonisation of legal frameworks and the speedy implementation of regional protocols to accelerate SADC’s integration agenda.