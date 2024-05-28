US$100k fraud mastermind in dock 

Yeukai Karengezeka–Court Correspondent

The suspected mastermind behind the US$100 000 stolen from a businessman who was duped by some Kenyan magicians in December last year, has appeared in court.

Jean Pierre Kingombe (49) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud. His accomplice, former Makoni North legislator James Munetsi, was the first to be arrested and appear in court in January. Kingombe was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

The State alleges that on December 4 last year, Kingombe, in the company of Munetsi and an accomplice identified only as Isaac, who is still on the run, connived to defraud Mr Nyasha Masoka, an old friend of Munetsi.

On December 4, Munetsi, in the company of his accomplices, approached Masoka at his workplace and introduced his friends as magicians with power to mysteriously multiply cash.

They conducted a test run in which Kingombe multiplied US$10 to US$30 and shared the US$30 with Masoka. The money was used to buy some refreshments. This is when Munetsi persuaded Mr Masoka to source a large sum of cash, giving him assurances that if the deal materialised, it would boost his business.

On December 7, Kingombe and a person identified as Kamuproko, proceeded to Mr Masoka’s home.

Mr Masoka phoned Munetsi, but was assured that the deal would be successful, and he agreed to the deal.

So, Mr Masoka gave the suspects US$100 000 on the condition that they would multiply it to US$300 000, and then they would share the profits. Kingombe and Kamproko wrapped the cash after mixing it with pieces of black paper and some unknown white substance.

The court heard that they placed the cash in a box, which they made Mr Masoka to believe was an incubator.

Inside the box, was a bunch of paper of similar size to the bundle of cash.

After the incubation time had lapsed, Kingombe allegedly took the bundle of paper from the incubation box and gave it to Mr Masoka, leaving the bunch of cash in the incubation box.