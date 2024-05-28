Six suspected cocaine dealers arrested 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Eleph Gula-Ndebele

A SIX-MEMBER gang allegedly involved in cocaine dealing in upmarket Highlands, Harare, was arrested after a tip off from someone who had been sold drugs, police said at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the alleged gang leader, Eleph Kumbula Gula-Ndebele, was arrested on Friday after being implicated by a victim of drug abuse, Tsitsi Vundla.

This led to the arrest of the other five suspects: Talent Mapanga, Takunda Godoka, Tanaka Chimuka, Tapiwa Mutebuka and Sam Chasaya.

“Gula-Ndebele was arrested after detectives from drugs and narcotics department received a tip off that the suspect was at a house along Knightsbridge Road, Highlands,” Nyathi said.

“This arrest led to the recovery of a sachet containing cocaine, which was stashed in the front door panel of the suspect’s vehicle, a VW Polo, registration number ABF 8319,” he said.

Nyathi said police had intensified its fight against illegal trade in harmful drugs and implored the public to continue giving tip offs to law enforcement agents. – New Ziana.