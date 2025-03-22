US$125 000 fraud trial kicks off

Herald Correspondent

The trial of a Harare businessman who allegedly converted a client’s US$125 000 to personal use kicked off today with him denying the charges.

Vhurumu Mutero is facing theft of trust property charges.

However, Mutero is accusing the complainant of retaliating against him after he had sued him for US$80 000.

Mutero said he is the one who is owed by the complainant.

The court heard that between February and July last year, the complainant gave Mutero US$125 000 to acquire a Toyota single-cab truck, household and office furniture for him.

The items included four double-door refrigerators, four 65-inch television sets, a washing machine, four sets of leather sofas, three dining room sets, four deep freezers, seven bed sets, office sofas, outdoor chairs, three tables, and eleven room dividers.

The complainant was prejudiced of US$125 000 and nothing was recovered