Blessed Mhlanga’s appeal for bail thrown out

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Fidelis Munyoro

Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga remains in custody after the High Court dismissed his appeal for bail today.

The case stems from allegations that Mhlanga transmitted information that was meant to incite public violence following a press conference held by Blessed Geza.

His appeal sought to overturn Magistrate Farai Gwitima’s earlier decision to deny him bail.

Delivering the High Court ruling, Justice Gibson Mandaza upheld the magistrate’s decision and said Mhlanga’s release poses a risk of interference with ongoing investigations.

Justice Mandaza dismissed arguments from Mhlanga’s legal team that the prosecution’s case was an attack on press freedom, asserting that all professional conduct must operate within legal boundaries.

Magistrate Gwitima had earlier ruled that Mhlanga’s release would likely lead to interference with witnesses, many of whom are his subordinates.

The magistrate criticised the defence’s approach, accusing it of trivialising a serious offence with wide-ranging implications for national stability.