Source: US$25 salary increase for civil servants – #Asakhe – CITE

The government has increased the civil servants’ US dollar salary by US$25 with some unions dismissing the latest offer as a joke.

After the latest negotiations, the government agreed to increase the US dollar wages by 25 percent taking it to US$125.

Civil servants also receive a US$75 Covid allowance and a local currency component which has remained unchanged.

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Cecilia Alexandra said the pay rise is effective 1 September 2022.

“The employer offered an increase of 25% on the USD100 to make it USD125 and maintained the USD75 Covid allowance to make a total USD package USD200 with effect from 1st September 2022. The workers acknowledged the increase but chose to wait for specific modalities on how this is going to be implemented,” she said.

Reacting to the latest offer, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) said the offer was a ‘joke’.

“An increment of only $25 when service providers have already wiped out more than that, really? It would seem that govt is pushing teachers towards real action. It’s a dog’s breakfast,” the union said.

On the school fees assistance for teachers, Alexander said workers demanded to be paid US$50 or equivalent per child as ZWL20 000 was far from enough considering the latest school fees increase.