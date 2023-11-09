Source: US$27,3m debts choke Zinwa –Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT and bigwigs in the farming sector continue to bleed the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) after it emerged that they owe the State entity US$27,3 million in unpaid bills.

Among other debtors which owe Zinwa millions of dollars are ministries, local authorities, parastatals, government departments and individuals.

The long list also includes churches, mines and schools.

Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Manyonga said the huge debt was negatively affecting the authority’s ability to provide adequate water.

“The authority advises all clients whose accounts are in arrears to settle their bills as there exists a very strong relationship between sustainable service delivery and payment for services. When clients are not paying for the services they get, Zinwa consequently becomes inadequately resourced to provide reliable service,” she said, but refused to name the debtors.

“Zinwa also requires resources to carry out the capital intensive and statutory dam inspection and maintenance exercises so that dams are kept in a safe state.

“Funds are also needed for the expansion and rehabilitation of existing water reticulation systems. The authority is also required to meet statutory obligations that include the payment of taxes, levies and creditors.”

Manyonga said Zinwa had started to install prepaid meters to curb use of water without paying.

“The authority is also installing prepaid water meters to help curb the further growth of the debtors’ book,” she said.

Zinwa is a State-owned enterprise formed in 2000 in terms of the Zinwa Act. The authority’s mandate is derived from the Zinwa Act and it includes the provision of potable water to local authorities and government institutions.