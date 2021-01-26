Source: US$2,7m robbery mastermind’s son nabbed – DailyNews

A SON of the alleged mastermind of the US$2,7million heist has been nabbed on allegations of concealing US$100 000 in a pit at their rural home in Mhondoro.

Job Njowa, 23, was not asked to plead to allegations of obstruction the course of justice and was remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

The $100 000 has also led to the arrest of his cousin, Tichaona Njowa, who allegedly saw him digging the pit and hiding the money. Tichaona then allegedly dug up the money and went on a spending spree.

Tichaona was also remanded in custody to today for bail application on allegations of theft. It is the State’s case that on January 18, Job and his father Shadreck went to their rural home in Mhondoro and he was told to conceal the US$100 000.

He allegedly dug a pit in front of their kitchen and put the money in a pot, wrapped it in a plastic bag and covered it. The court heard that while he was hiding the money, his cousin Tichaona, who is a neighbour, was watching him.

Reports are that around 4am, Tichaona went to the place where the money had been hidden and dug up the money. He was reportedly seen by one Luxury Nakumwa whom he allegedly bribed with US$5 000 to buy his silence.

Tichaona allegedly went on a spending spree, sleeping in lodges and he also bought two Honda Fit vehicles with the money.

The police received information about Tichaona’s spending and he was arrested and found with US$15 600. He then led police officers to the person he had bribed with US$5 000 who had only spent $100. He reportedly told the police how he had seen Job hiding the money.