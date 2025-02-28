Source: US$30 000 donation for Shurugwi hospital upgrade – herald

CHENGETAI Chenxi Investments, a Chinese mining company based in Shurugwi, has made a generous donation of US$30 000 towards upgrading the mortuary and maternity ward at a local hospital.

The hospital has no functional mortuary after services at the one built in 2014 collapsed. The hospital relies on a mortuary built at Zvamabwe Hospital before independence.

The improved mortuary facilities will ensure the dignified handling and storage of deceased loved ones, reducing the risk of disease transmission.

The upgraded maternity ward will provide improved prenatal and postnatal care for mothers, as well as enhanced facilities for safe deliveries and emergency obstetric care.

Addressing Shurugwi District Hospital members of staff and the community recently, Chengetai Chenxi Investments general manager Mr Simon Karimanzira, said the US$30 000 donation will be utilised to refurbish and upgrade the hospital’s mortuary and maternity wards.

“As Chengetai Chenxi Investments mining company we are glad to be handing the hospital US$30 000 for the rehabilitation of the hospital mortuary as well as the maternity ward,” he said.

Mr Karimanzira said investing in healthcare is a vital corporate social responsibility that yields numerous benefits for both the community and the company itself.

He said supporting healthcare initiatives demonstrates their commitment to improving the well-being and quality of life of the people in the communities where they operate.

“Such investments not only enhance the healthcare infrastructure and services but also contribute to the overall economic growth and development of the area. We need to plough back in Shurugwi so that future generations will benefit,” he said.

“We are giving US$20 000 for the mortuary and US$10 000 for maternity wards which are in a bad state.”

Mr Karimanzira said the company will also be rehabilitating some roads leading to the health institution as well as donating text books to schools in Shurugwi District.

Chief Nhema commended the mining company for ploughing back into the community.

“We applaud such a milestone achievement by stakeholders in Shurugwi District as a whole. This investment will significantly reduce the risk of maternal and infant mortality, and increase access to reproductive health services and education,” he said.

Chief Nhema said the upgraded facilities will enhance the quality of healthcare services available to the Shurugwi community.

Chengetai Chenxi Investments has donated wall paint to repaint walls at Wha Wha Medium Prison and Connemara Open Prison facilities as part of preparations for the 45th Independence Day celebrations to be held in Nembudziya in Gokwe South District.

Government is upgrading the prisons where nationalists were detained during the liberation struggle as well as rehabilitating the iconic Mtapa Hall in Mtapa suburb in Gweru ahead of the celebrations.