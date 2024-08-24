US$300m Hill Luxury Golf Estate takes off 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume (left) and WestProp Holdings chief executive officer Mr Ken Sharpe (right) after the ground-breaking ceremony for the WestProp Hills Luxury Golf Estate in Harare, yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to benefit from the construction of the US$300 million Hills Luxury Golf Estate in Harare, which boasts of the first Professional Golfers’ Association-certified golf estate in Africa, coupled with residences where the general citizenry can live, work, shop and enjoy other amenities.

President Mnangagwa yesterday presided over the project’s ground-breaking ceremony in Mabelreign, with the Estate set to be a major boost to the country’s tourism and sports industries once complete.

The project, which is being spearheaded by West Properties Private Limited in partnership with City of Harare, has more than 862 residential units and will accommodate around 4 310 people.

The Estate will have luxury villas, apartments, retirement homes, a shopping mall, clinic, swimming and tennis academy and a state-of-the-art golf course.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said it was important that Zimbabweans continue taking-up the challenge to build the country, “brick-by-brick, and stone-upon- stone”.

Zimbabwe’s current development agenda, he said, was irreversible albeit under punitive Western sanctions.

“As we journey towards Vision 2030, I challenge fellow Zimbabweans, be it in the public or private sector, to boldly and correctly articulate our irreversible development agenda.

“Let us tell our story to the world and current generations so that they fully understand the progress and achievements we continue to make, even in the face of illegal sanctions and shocks such as climate change, among others.

“Inspired by our development mantra ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo’, let us, in every sector of the economy, continue taking up the challenge to build our beloved motherland, brick by brick, and stone upon stone.

“This is more important given that, as the descendants of the great Munhumutapa, we are builders who have the trait of hard honest work in our DNA,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said such multi-million-dollar infrastructural development projects were not only enablers of Vision 2030 but also reflective of increasing investor confidence.

According to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA)’s latest report, the country attracted investments worth US$1,8 billion during the second quarter of the year.

“I commend West Properties for making the decision to continue investing in our economy, particularly in the housing and human settlement development space.

“Furthermore, this is a testament to the private sector’s confidence in the Second Republic’s economic policies. The project is one of the building blocks for the company to realise a ‘billion bricks’ into the ground and will go a long way towards the realisation of our national Vision and aspects of the New Urban Agenda as well as Sustainable Development Goal Number 11 on sustainable cities and communities,” he said.

The President said the provision of inclusive and safe urban facilities including quality public spaces, roads, water, sewer and waste management infrastructure remained a top priority for the Second Republic.

“Meanwhile, the partnership between West Properties Private Limited and the City of Harare is applauded.

“This is the epitome of the Public-Private Partnership model, which my Government continues to encourage. The project’s outcomes must, therefore, help the local authority attain its set targets, including making Harare a world-class City.

“City fathers must ramp up their pace in guaranteeing adequate service delivery and ensuring that the City is kept clean and well-maintained.

“Equally, our residents, including players in the small and medium enterprises, and public transport space, among others, must also play their part by stopping littering and encouraging a culture of proper waste disposal,” said President Mnangagwa.

“…the provision of desired, inclusive and safe urban facilities such as quality public spaces, roads, water, sewer and waste management infrastructure, as well as the provision of social services, remains a priority.”

He stressed the importance of public-private-partnerships in the country’s development matrix, while also assuring investors of Government’s support for private sector led initiatives.

“It is my expectation that such partnerships between agencies of Government and the private sector will propel housing development and the overall delivery of quality services to our residents across cities, towns and growth points.

“This is one of the cornerstones of the Second Republic’s development thrust of leaving no one and no place behind. Let us together, as the Government and Private sector, continue to work closely in accelerating the modernisation and growth of our economy.

“I congratulate West Properties Private Limited, the City of Harare and the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities for the achievements and successes you are registering through your collaborative efforts.

“All our energies now and going into the future should result in significant and measurable improvements in housing and living conditions for our citizens,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa also challenged the tourism and sport sectors to take advantage of the Hills Luxury Golf Estate and entice international golfers and other athletes to hold their tournaments in the country.

This would also expose them to Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage and diverse natural endowments, he said.

“Zimbabwe is a nation which prides itself in nurturing and developing talent in various areas of specialisation.

“To this end, the Hills Luxury Golf Estate, which is anchored on the live, work, shop and play mixed land use planning approach, sets the tone for the growth of our country’s sporting and tourism sectors, among other facets of a modern lifestyle,” said the President.

He charged Zimbabweans to continue safeguarding the environment as it was incumbent upon them.

“As we have demonstrated during our successful hosting of the 44th Ordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, let us continue to be responsible stewards of our urban environments.

“Together, let us ensure that our City ‘shines’ again. We must see a shift in our individual and collective behaviour with regards to waste management, given the unprecedented transformation that now characterises our city,” said President Mnangagwa.

He commended West Properties for spearheading the signature project saying it would go a long way in complementing the country’s modernisation efforts.

“In keeping with the ongoing global green economy agenda, I am enthused by the designs of this housing development, which take into account the realities and impact of climate change. This is commendable, well done.

“I applaud West Properties and all the stakeholders of this signature project for fully embracing green technologies and building certification best practices. This complements Government efforts towards building clean, planned, resilient and sustainable cities, while our country attains the overall climate change mitigation and adaptation targets,” said President Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the same occasion, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said such projects were a clear demonstration of President Mnangagwa’s commitment to the betterment of the general citizenry’s livelihoods.

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda expressed Government’s commitment to clearing the country’s housing backlog.

West Properties chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe said they had a vision to lay 1 billion bricks in the country by 2050.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Cabinet Ministers, deputy Ministers, Zanu PF Politburo and Central Committee members as well as other senior Government officials.