ZACC nabs TIMB bosses

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the board chairperson of the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board, Patrick Devenish and former chief executive officer, Meanwell Gudu over allegations of fraud.

Devenish and Gudu appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court today.

They were remanded in custody.

The two are accused of fraudulently advancing a loan of US$494 873 to Ultime Accolade Private Limited in May 2021 without the knowledge of TIMB board members and a board resolution.