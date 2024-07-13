US$6,5bn landmark deal takes off 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa (left) shares a lighter moment with his counterparts, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi (centre) and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi at the signing of the Tripartite Agreement on the development of the Techobanine Deep Water Port at Montebelo Milibangalala Resort in Maputo, Mozambique, yesterday. — Picture: Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

Prosper Ndlovu in MAPUTO, Mozambique

THE ambitious US$6,5 billion Techobanine Deep Water Port and Railway Line Project initiated by Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Botswana, has taken off following the signing of the tripartite agreement yesterday by President Mnangagwa, President Filipe Nyusi and President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The initiative has potential to unlock far-reaching opportunities that will transform trade infrastructure within Southern Africa and improve transport and logistics efficiencies.

Businesses and individual citizens from the three countries are expected to benefit immensely from the project, whose scope covers the rehabilitation and upgrading of the railway line linking Botswana, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, to facilitate bulk cargo movement within the bloc and connecting it to global markets.

The development has significant implications for Zimbabwe, in particular, as it entails critical investment in upgrading its railway system to ensure smooth operability with regional peers for expanded bulk cargo carriage capacity.

Once complete, the Techobanine Port, which is set to be among the biggest capacity facilities in the region, is expected to significantly decongest and ease pressure on all ports in the region.

Presidents Mnangagwa, Nyusi and Masisi presided over the signing ceremony with their relevant ministers during the Tripartite Ponta Techobanine Summit held at Mutuine District, south of Maputo.

The summit allowed the three Heads of State to devise mechanisms on the operationalisation of the Techobanine Port, reflecting their commitment to the project, which initially started as a private sector led effort sometime in 2011 but stalled due to lack of funding.

While the signing of the deal gives the green light for the three partners to harness funding from global financiers, President Mnangagwa impressed upon his counterparts the need to be proactive and not wait for international institutions, but start mobilising domestic resources within the region to support the initiative.

As a demonstration of commitment, the three leaders agreed that an urgent follow-up meeting must be convened before the SADC Summit slated for next month in Harare, where relevant ministries from the three countries must give a comprehensive report on the timelines, possible sources of funding and clear implementation strategy.

In a joint media briefing after the closed door deliberations, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was ready to play its part in fostering robust regional development.

“In fulfilment of previous agreements for member States to contribute towards the feasibility study of the project, I expressed Zimbabwe’s readiness to fulfil its obligation, as an expression of our commitment to the ground-breaking trilateral project,” he said.

“The development of key infrastructure within our three countries is in sync with our National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030, as well as regional and continental integration in fulfilment of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063.

“During the Tripartite Summit, we underlined the need to further deepen economic cooperation as a way to overcome logistical bottlenecks in the transportation of goods and services.”

President Mnangagwa noted how yesterday’s Tripartite Summit was preceded by high-level visits among the three countries, as well as the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC), which was held in February this year, and the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC), which was held in November 2021, and is now to be upgraded into a BNC.

“During the deliberations, I also took the opportunity to apprise President Nyusi and President Masisi on the advanced progress made by Zimbabwe in preparation for the forthcoming SADC Summit,” said President Mnangagwa.

“As the incoming chair of SADC, I also took the opportunity of the Tripartite Summit to re-affirm my commitment to work closely with all SADC Heads of State in pursuit of our regional integration goals.”

In his remarks, President Nyusi said the three countries enjoy excellent political and diplomatic relations and expressed confidence that the mega project would be successfully implemented and positively impact the entire region’s economy.

“The implementation of this project would improve transport infrastructure and integrate our transport system to facilitate trade and free movement of persons in line with our SADC protocols,” he said.

President Masisi also expressed joy over the steps being taken to operationalise the Techobanine Port and railway line project, saying the time had come for the world to see these long-planned projects take shape.

“Our populations in the three States and the whole of SADC are waiting for the success of this project, which is aligned to the AU Agenda 2063.

“We want prosperity for every SADC country and this exemplifies that. The two projects are critical for value addition and have the potential to drive growth and interconnectedness of our people, goods and services.”

President Mnangagwa also took advantage of the summit to commended President Nyusi for his exceptional leadership during his tenure as Mozambique leader in the last decade.

He wished Mozambique and Botswana success in their forthcoming national elections.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa returned home yesterday evening and was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers, service chiefs and other senior Government officials.

The President was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and other senior Government officials.