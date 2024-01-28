Vandalism crippling ZETDC

Harare. — The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Zetdc) has said vandalism of its infrastructure is crippling its efforts to supply electricity as it struggles to replace stolen power lines and transformers.

In statement, Zetdc said it recorded 1 569 cases of vandalism and theft of its infrastrure last year alone, out of which 172 arrests were made and 33 cases were convicted.

“Vandalism has become a menace, and the utility is battling to keep up with the replacement of stolen power lines and transformers. We urge all stakeholders to join forces to protect electrical infrastructure,” it said.

Zetdc said vandalism was causing it huge losses, and disrupting power supplies across the country, with the utility losing $750 000 worth of its property last year. Vandalism of electricity cables is the most widespread as thieves target the copper, which has a ready market outside the country.

This week, a transformer in Vumba in Manicaland was vandalised, leading to the arrest of two men from Odzi, who subsequently appeared in court facing criminal charges.

Areas affected by the vandalism of the transformer included Vumba, Burma

Valley, Fern Valley and Zimunya.

The Government has said it is looking for technology-based solutions to deal with electricity losses caused by the vandalism of transmission infrastructure.—New Ziana.