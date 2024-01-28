Bosso AGM on, chairman Sibanda reads report 

Source: The Chronicle – Breaking news

Johnfat Sibanda

Fungai Muderere, fungai.muderere@bmetro.co.zw

HIGHLANDERS chairman Johnfat Sibanda has read his report at the club’s ongoing Annual General Meeting (AGM) where he confirmed that the club has since parted ways with seven players.

Bosso lost Mbongeni Ndlovu, Brighton Manhire, Elshamar Farasi, Rahman Kutsanzira and Ray Lunga whose contracts expired in December 2023.

Sibanda revealed that they released Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya who still had running contracts.

It remains to be heard if Bosso bought Ngala and Navaya from their contracts.

Bosso have since roped in Brian Ndlovu and Brian Mlotshwa from Adachi and Hwange respectively.

Reason Sibanda joined Bosso from Arenel Movers while Marvin Sibanda signed from United States of America’s Little Rock Rangers FC.

Mvelo Khoza was promoted to the first team from Bosso90.-@FungaiMuderere.