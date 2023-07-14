Varun invests US$110m into nine factory plant.

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Varun Beverages plans to add 2 000 push carts in rural parts of Zimbabwe to support the distribution of its products (File Picture)

Business Reporter

VARUN Beverages, one of Zimbabwe’s largest beverage companies, says it has invested US$110 million since 2018 to establish nine production lines with capacity to produce 80 million bottles and cans per month.

The Indian multinational company, which has a presence in many countries, continues to grow its footprint in Zimbabwe, operating as Varun Beverages Zimbabwe Private Limited.

Varun Beverages established its first production line in Zimbabwe in 2018, with the initiation ceremony conducted by President Mnangagwa, in line with his rally call “Zimbabwe is open for business”.

With a total investment of US$110 million, Varun Beverages Zimbabwe has plans for further expansion.

Being the second largest bottler of PepsiCo Holdings, Varun Beverages received the prestigious Best Bottler of the World Award for the year

2022, out of more than 200 countries where PepsiCo has a presence globally, for its commitment to high growth, quality, and several other initiatives.

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe says its approach to business in Zimbabwe is straightforward: to provide maximum value benefits to consumers at affordable prices.

“The company implements a go-to-market strategy aimed at minimising costs and transferring these benefits to customers, making world-class brands accessible to Zimbabweans at competitive prices,” Varun said in a statement.

The company bottles Sting Energy Drink, available in 500ml PET packaging and 440ml cans, which are offered in two flavours, gold and red berry, at affordable prices.

“These international brands allow Zimbabwean consumers to choose from a range of options without burdening the consumer pocket, thanks to Varun Beverages

Zimbabwe’s commitment to local production,” the company added.

To address the demand for energy drinks and reduce dependence on expensive imports, Varun Beverages Zimbabwe said it increased its capacity in both can and PET production lines, ensuring accessibility of Made in Zimbabwe Sting Energy drink at lower prices without compromising quality or taste.

Aquaclear water, available in 1 litre and 500ml sizes, is distributed nationwide “at an affordable price”. This, Varun Beverages said, aligned with the company’s mission to offer high-quality products at affordable prices, which allowed Zimbabwean consumers to access world-class drinking water easily.

Varun Beverages has implemented over 7 000 Pepsi-branded push carts, enhancing the retail landscape, and creating employment opportunities for local communities.

This initiative has increased retail penetration and, consequently, price compliance, leading to lower prices for consumers.

As part of future plans, the company aims to add 2 000 additional push carts in rural areas of Zimbabwe within the year.