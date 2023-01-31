Source: Vendors in hot soup for cheering Chamisa
Chivhu Vendors 4 ED are allegedly in hot soup for cheering opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa at Chivhu Chicken Inn on Saturday last week.
Chamisa had stopped for refreshments at the fast food outlet when vendors recognized him leading to a stampede at the premises as hordes of vendors in the transit town rushed to have a glimpse of the youthful main opposition leader.
Chivhu Vendors 4ED leaders are allegedly seeking names of all vendors who gathered to cheer Chamisa, threatening to revoke their operating licenses. The affiliate has allegedly registered all vendors in the transit town without their volition.
One vendor who spoke to The Midweek Watch on condition of anonymity said they are being interrogated as affiliate leaders are demanding names of those who cheered Chamisa, threatening to revoke their licenses.
Leo Banda, organizing secretary of the affiliate refuted the allegations saying he was not aware that Chamisa was cheered by vendors at Chivhu Chicken Inn but insisted that if they find out their members partook in that stampede the executive will take action.
“I am not aware that Chamisa was cheered by vendors at Chicken Inn but if we find out that our members were part of it, the executive will deliberate on it and action will be taken,” said Banda.
Ward 9, CCC councillor which covers the CBD, Christopher Muchenje said they were empty threats and urged vendors to remain calm as those are empty threats.
“As far as I know and as ward councillor we resolved at Council level that the regularisation of vendors and hawkers will be done through the Vendors and Hawkers Bylaws whereby vendors and hawkers are licenced by Council after paying the required fees.
“2023 being an election year our counterparts in Zanu PF saw it as a chance to use coercive means to force vendors to join, Vendors for ED or risk being stopped from doing business which is their only source of livelihood.
“This is a primitive and barbaric way of trying to get support for a political party, through threats and coercion,” said Muchenje
–The Midweek Watch
