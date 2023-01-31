Chigumba Sidelines Seven “Rogue” Commissioners

However, both the President and Parliament made some recommendations. Said a NewsDay source:

Chigumba is well-versed in the process since she is a judge. She was not disturbed by their move to discredit her. Commissioners such as Manhivi, who is a registered legal practitioner with a law degree, and holds other two additional degrees in administration and international relations; and Mpofu, who is a language, communications specialist and peace practitioner and have experience working with the public, media and civil society from the legislative arm of the State, should be taking a leading role in the report, but have not been consulted. It’s not happening, they are just redundant now.

Mangwana said his hands were tied to comment on the issue, adding: “Please talk to ZEC chief executive officer Utloile Silaigwana.”

Silaigwana asked NewsDay to send questions in writing, but he had not responded to them by the time of going to print.

Chigumba is now said to be relying more on the ZEC secretariat to finish the recommendations within the timeframe provided by the Constitution. |

–Newsday