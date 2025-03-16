Source: Vicious hyena victims relieves horror attack – The Standard

STELLA Muzambi, a resident of Quarry in Kariba rural, is currently hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Hospital, grappling with severe hand and leg injuries sustained in a brutal attack by a hyena while she slept at her homestead.

The incident occurred last Sunday while Muzambi was sleeping under a tree outside her home, watching movies on her phone.

“I was sleeping under a tree outside my home, watching movies on my phone, when suddenly I felt a sharp pain in my leg,” Muzambi recounted from her hospital bed, her voice trembling as she relived the horror.

A large hyena, which I initially mistook for a lion, began dragging me towards a nearby bush.

“I screamed for my brother’s help, and he, along with others, came with sticks and chased the hyena away.”

Muzambi’s eyes welled up with tears as she described the terrifying moments that followed. “The hyena continued to pull me, tearing off my skin, until it finally released me,” she said.

“My wounds are very serious and deep. I’m still trying to come to terms with what happened.”

Muzambi’s ordeal is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe and Africa.

Women and children are disproportionately affected, often suffering physical and emotional trauma.

In many cases, women are the primary caregivers and farmers, making them more vulnerable to attacks while working in fields or collecting firewood.

Children, too, are vulnerable, as they often walk long distances to school or fetch water, putting them at risk of encountering wild animals.

The trauma caused by these encounters can have long-lasting effects on their mental health and well-being.

In Zimbabwe, laws such as the Parks and Wildlife Act of 1975, the Wildlife-Based Land Reform Policy of 2001, and the Communal Lands Forest Produce (Control of Cutting and Movement) Regulations of 1983 perpetuate this injustice.

These laws make it difficult for victims of human-wildlife conflict to receive compensation, restrict the use of forest resources by local communities, and prioritise wildlife conservation over human livelihoods.

Muzambi was initially taken to Nyamhunga Clinic, but was immediately transferred to Kariba Hospital, and subsequently transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital, due to the severity of her injuries.

Her family has been struggling to access medical care and compensation.

“We have been told to purchase our own medication, but my brother couldn’t raise the US$70 needed for the anti-rabies drug and bandages,” she explained.

The incident highlights the need for urgent reform of wildlife laws and policies to protect human lives and livelihoods.

It also underscores the importance of supporting victims of human-wildlife conflict, like Stella, who are struggling to access medical care and compensation.

Individuals wishing to assist Stella can contact her sister, Marvelous Muzambi, at +263 771 485 949.