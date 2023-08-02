Source: Victoria Falls ranks 3rd best natural wonder of the world -Newsday Zimbabwe

Victoria Falls, which forms a natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, scored 8.14 out of 10 points behind the Arches National Park in Utah (USA) and Iguazu National Park which were ranked first (8.29) and second (8.19) respectively.

A leading global travel agency has ranked Victoria Falls the third best destination for the seven natural wonders of the world.

Titan Travel –United Kingdom’s most awarded tour company said

Victoria Falls, which forms a natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, scored 8.14 out of 10 points behind the Arches National Park in Utah (USA) and Iguazu National Park which were ranked first (8.29) and second (8.19) respectively.

According to the study on the popularity of destinations across online platforms, the majestic waterfalls scored highest on Google search, with more than 2.5 million over the last 12 months.

“Victoria Falls has received 63.9M Tiktok views, 318.5K Instagram posts, 86.57% excellent reviews, 0.22% terrible reviews and an overall wonder score of 8.14 out of 10,” the firm said in a statement.

“Experts at Titan Travel have looked into the popularity of world-famous natural wonders on Instagram and TikTok, as well as Google search volumes and Trip advisor to reveal which natural wonders of the world are the best.”

Meanwhile, the Grand Canyon took the top spot as the most picturesque natural wonder, with Mount Everest rated as the most popular natural wonders on TikTok.