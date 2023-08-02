Source: Call for radical women empowerment reforms -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD) vice-president Lucia Matibenga says the country needs to institute radical legal reforms to promote gender equality and empower women.

Speaking at a recent dialogue meeting on youth and women in politics, the veteran trade unionist said any government decision which left out 52% of the population — women and girls — in key sectors of the economy was undemocratic.

“We have a quota system at national level but it is disheartening that the representation of women in Parliament declined from 14% in 2018 to 11%,” Matibenga said.

“When we talk of women empowerment, one of the things we are advocating for as ZCPD is to say we need radical legislative reforms.”

She said Zimbabwe should discard the trial and error system and embrace legislation compelling political parties to have balanced lists of candidates for elections.

“The situation is sad for women in this country. We need to go the radical way to make sure we change some of the laws so that women are well represented,” Matibenga said. “One of the things that scares away women from political participation is the absence of peace.”

She, however, commended organisations which are helping to bring together different political parties to debate national issues, saying such a culture, if nurtured, could engender tolerance among people.