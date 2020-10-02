The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Community Water Alliance (CWA) and Member of Parliament Rusty Markham won the High Court Case compelling the government to put in place supporting legislation on devolution.

Source: Victory for residents on devolution – The Zimbabwean

The High Court ordered that” Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six 6) months, that is to say, by 31 March 2021submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe”

The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. The Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development was the first respondent with the Minister of Justice Legal and Financial Affairs being the second respondent the Minister of Finance and Economic Development was the third respondent.

Residents were represented by Mr Tendai Biti, a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

CHRA welcomes the Court Judgement as it provides an opportunity for residents to input into the legislation that will guide devolution.

CHRAINFO