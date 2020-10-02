Govt suspends by-elections 

The government of Zimbabwe has suspended all election by-elections until the covid-19 pandemic is over.
This is clearly a move to save Thokozane Khupe’s party from a crushing defeat by Nelson Chamisa’s party.
SI 2020-225A Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 4)
COMMENTS
What else can we expect from this mafia-type of government, no respect for human rights, no respect for human life. They just think and do what is of benefit to them.