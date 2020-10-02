Govt suspends by-elections 

1

The government of Zimbabwe has suspended all election by-elections until the covid-19 pandemic is over.

Source: Govt suspends by-elections – The Zimbabwean

Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

This is clearly a move to save Thokozane Khupe’s party from a crushing defeat by Nelson Chamisa’s party.

Read full report:

SI 2020-225A Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 4)

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Kalulu 3 hours ago

    What else can we expect from this mafia-type of government, no respect for human rights, no respect for human life. They just think and do what is of benefit to them.

    Reply

