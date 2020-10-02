The government of Zimbabwe has suspended all election by-elections until the covid-19 pandemic is over.

Source: Govt suspends by-elections – The Zimbabwean

This is clearly a move to save Thokozane Khupe’s party from a crushing defeat by Nelson Chamisa’s party.

Read full report:

SI 2020-225A Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 4)