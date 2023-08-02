Source: Victory is certain in Bulawayo: Mnangagwa – #Asakhe – CITE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that victory is certain for the ruling Zanu PF party in Bulawayo after Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidates were banned from contesting in the polls.

Addressing Zanu-PF party members at a rally in Cowdray Park suburb on Wednesday, Mnangagwa boasted that the ruling party will be uncontested in a number of constituencies in the province.

The opposition party has since appealed against the ban at the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the High Court ruling.

“Zanu-PF is an organisation that keeps time,” said Mnangagwa, taunting the CCC candidates who were said to have filed their nomination papers after the 4 pm deadline.

“We know what time when nomination court opens and closes. We are uncontested in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo South and Bulawayo Central and Provincial Councils. Those who are unable to read programs and time should go back to their schools and demand their school fees back”

Mnangagwa added, “This is not because we banned them, but they were disorganised. We only had Raj Modi here in Bulawayo but now we will have more Modis (MPs). Victory is certain in Bulawayo Province and only Zanu-PF is receiving the light.”

Mnangagwa further warned opposition party members who are occupying council offices and parliament to vacate their seats and pave the way for Zanu-PF.

He accused the opposition parties of failing to effectively run their wards and provinces and failing to bring development.

“All councillors and members of parliament from opposition parties must vacate the offices they occupy and pave the way for Zanu-PF. You have done nothing to develop your areas. The opposition parties are all talk and no action yet Zanu-PF is mostly action bound,” he said.

“Under Zanu-PF, we are on a path to develop the country. No one and no place will be left behind. We brought the country through blood after the war. Therefore no one has the right to claim this crown except for Zanu-PF.”