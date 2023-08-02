Women facing ‘offline and online’ violence ahead of elections in Zimbabwe – African commission

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights called on the Zimbabwe government to protect women’s rights.

There’s only one female presidential candidate this year.

Patriarchal attitudes are still rife in Zimbabwe’s politics.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) said it was concerned with what it called “offline and online” attacks on women ahead of the general elections in Zimbabwe.

Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, the Zimbabwe rapporteur and special rapporteur on the rights of women in Africa, said: “Persistent online violence targeting women often stems from the root causes of offline violence and, in many instances, escalates to physical harm.”

To protect women who are at the forefront of political affairs, the ACHPR suggested the Zimbabwean government should “endeavour to strengthen its efforts in combatting hate speech and harmful content” because it led to violence against women in politics.

The ACHPR said it had received reports about gender-based violence and discrimination against women because of their or their relatives’ political affiliations, particularly with the opposition.

With numerous red flags, such as court challenges and an uneven electoral field, violence against women made a bad situation worse.

“This distressing situation not only jeopardises the lives and well-being of these women, but also poses a significant threat to the credibility of the election and the democratic values within the country,” said the ACHPR in a statement.

There’s only one female presidential candidate in this year’s election: Elisabeth Valerio, leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance.