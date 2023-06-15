VID job adverts ‘a ruse’

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

THE Government has warned members of the public to be wary of a fake recruitment message circulating on social media alleging that the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) is recruiting officers.

According to the Government, no individuals have been authorised to recruit human capital on behalf of VID and only the Public Service Commission is mandated to do so.

Investigations carried out revealed that there were some individuals who were last week circulating messages on social media purporting that the VID was with effect from Monday this week recruiting from all its centres people who had completed various courses and degrees. It is suspected that after one responded to such a message, he or she was made to transfer USdollars using Innbucks money transfer.

One of the messages sent by the bogus recruitment officers reads: “The Zimbabwe Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) will be carrying out recruitment in all its centres tomorrow, Monday, 12 June 2023. If you know of any people who completed teacher training, diplomas or degrees in tertiary education, let them get in touch with Mr Mandityira on 0776954502 for more info…….Hilda Tawabarira 0775967920 Ndiye anoisirwa lnnbucks.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed the development and warned the public against being duped of their cash.

“Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to notify the public of a fake recruitment message circulating on social media purporting to offer employment at the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID).

“Kindly note that the Public Service Commission is mandated to recruit human capital on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe and no individuals have been authorised to do the same. We therefore urge the public to ignore such claims and call our toll-free numbers 08013121-3 for verification before any financial losses, which we won’t be liable for,” the ministry said.

This is not the first time that VID has been targeted by criminals masquerading as recruiting officers.

In December last year, the Government once warned members of the public against a criminal who was masquerading as Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officer and duping people and purporting that he will offer them employment.

Some of the people that were scammed reported the matter to the police who conducted investigations.

In a statement by then, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed saying that they had received a report of a person impersonating himself as the human resources director for VID who is “recruiting people’ for the posts of VID officers.

“The public is being notified of a bogus person impersonating himself as human resources director for VID who is recruiting people for the posts of VID officers for the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. Please be warned that we do not have such a person, and this is a scam. The employment process is done by the Public Service Commission after a person has registered for employment,” reads the statement.

The ministry said a case was reported to CID Bindura and the public had since been advised to be aware of the scammers.

“He is going by the name of Chakanetsa and keeps on changing identity. We encourage the public to continue using our toll-free numbers 08013121-3 to report any corruption, queries or report such issues to the nearest police.”